Business man arrested for fraud charge of N1.3 million

A 40-year-old businessman, Dayo Adula, who allegedly defrauded one Ganiyu Olanrewaju of N1.3 million, on Thursday appeared before an Apapa Magistrates’ Court, Lagos. Adula, who resides in Satellite Town area of Lagos, is facing a charge of fraud. The Prosecutor, Insp. Tony Elibeh, told the court that the accused committed the offence on Sept. 15, …

The post Business man arrested for fraud charge of N1.3 million appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

