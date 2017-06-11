Pages Navigation Menu

Business man killed in the presence of his family

An Ado-Ekiti based businessman identified as Ifedayo Oladele Adeyemo, was killed by unconfirmed Gunmen in Ibadan in the presence of his daughter and wife. The Public Relations Officer of the Oyo State Police Command, Adekunle Ajisebutu, told our correspondent that the case was being treated as armed robbery. “I cannot say much on the case …

Hello. Add your message here.