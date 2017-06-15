Business Naira Gains 0.15% To Close At 305/$1 At Official Market – Nigerian Bulletin

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Business


Business Naira Gains 0.15% To Close At 305/$1 At Official Market
Nigerian naira on Thursday appreciated by 0.15 per cent against the dollar to close at 305.25 at the official market but depreciated at the parallel market to 370 to the dollar. The investors and exporters forex window rate opened at N372.03 and closed

