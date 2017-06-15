Business Naira Gains 0.15% To Close At 305/$1 At Official Market – Nigerian Bulletin
|
Nigerian Bulletin
|
Business Naira Gains 0.15% To Close At 305/$1 At Official Market
Nigerian Bulletin
Nigerian naira on Thursday appreciated by 0.15 per cent against the dollar to close at 305.25 at the official market but depreciated at the parallel market to 370 to the dollar. The investors and exporters forex window rate opened at N372.03 and closed …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!