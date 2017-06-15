Business Nigerian Firm, Oranto, Hits 2 Oil Exploration Deals In Uganda – Nigerian Bulletin

Pages Navigation Menu

Business Nigerian Firm, Oranto, Hits 2 Oil Exploration Deals In Uganda
Uganda is set to sign on Thursday two oil production sharing agreements with a Nigerian firm, enabling the company to begin exploration work, the government said on Wednesday. The firm, Oranto Petroleum International, was among a number of companies …
