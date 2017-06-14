Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Busted! See What Laura Ikeji’s Husband, Ogbonna Kanu Did Here

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Two days ago, Kanu Nwankwo’s brother, Ogbonna Kanu shared a photo of himself and a hostess in a plane and captioned it; “It’s time America here we come.”, supposedly going to see his pregnant wife, Laura who is set to deliver their child. Well, that was a 2016 picture of him last year travelling to …

The post Busted! See What Laura Ikeji’s Husband, Ogbonna Kanu Did Here appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.