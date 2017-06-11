Pages Navigation Menu

Buthelezi ‘ignored’ over R1bn of financial irregularities at Prasa – Citizen

Buthelezi 'ignored' over R1bn of financial irregularities at Prasa
A company Prasa contracted in 2012 was reportedly overpaid by R18.3 million from a contract that was valued at R37.9 million. Deputy Finance Minister Sfiso Buthelezi has been accused of turning a blind eye to wasteful expenditure and financial …
Charge Deputy Finance Minister Sfiso Buthelezi, Treasury Investigation ConcludesHuffington Post South Africa (blog)
DA lays charges against deputy finance minister over Prasa contractsSowetanLIVE

