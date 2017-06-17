Pages Navigation Menu

C.Ronaldo set to leave Real Madrid

Posted on Jun 17, 2017

Real Madrid Super Star,  Cristiano Ronaldo has disclosed to a close source that he wants to leave Real  after being accused of tax fraud, the source  told the BBC Sport. Spanish prosecutors have accused Ronaldo, 32, of defrauding the authorities of millions of Euros in tax, which he has denied. “He feels he’s honest, has good …

