C4 Pedro & Sauti Sol collaborate on New Music Video “Love Again” | Watch On BN
Angola’s C4 Pedro and Kenyan Afropop band Sauti Sol join forces on this lovely new music video titled “Love You“. Hit Play below!
The post C4 Pedro & Sauti Sol collaborate on New Music Video “Love Again” | Watch On BN appeared first on BellaNaija.
Comments
