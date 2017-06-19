CAF Champions League fixtures, leading goalscorers
CAF Champions League matchday 4 fixtures this week (times GMT):
Group A
Tuesday
At Omdurman, Sudan
Al Merrikh (SUD) v Ferroviario Beira (MOZ) (2000)
Wednesday
At Omdurman
Al Hilal (SUD) v Etoile Sahel (TUN) (1900)
Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
Etoile 3 2 1 0 8 2 7
Ferroviario 3 1 1 1 1 5 4
Hilal 3 0 3 0 2 2 3
Merrikh 3 0 1 2 2 4 1
Group B
Wednesday
At Sfax, Tunisia
Al Ahly Tripoli (LBA) v CAPS Utd (ZIM) (2000)
Note: fixture moved from Libya to Tunisia for security reasons
At Algiers
USM Alger (ALG) v Zamalek (EGY) (2100)
Standings
Zamalek 3 1 2 0 3 1 5
USM 3 1 1 1 5 3 4
Ahly Tripoli 3 1 1 1 4 5 4
CAPS 3 1 0 2 4 7 3
Group C
Tuesday
At Kinshasa
V Club (COD) v Saint George (ETH) (1400)
Wednesday
At Rades, Tunisia
Esperance (TUN) v Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA, holders) (2100)
Standings
Esperance 3 2 1 0 5 2 7
George 3 1 2 0 1 0 5
Sundowns 3 1 1 1 4 3 4
V Club 3 0 0 3 2 7 0
Group D
Wednesday
At Garoua, Cameroon
Coton Sport (CMR) v Zanaco (ZAM) (1400)
At Casablanca, Morocco
Wydad Casablanca (MAR) v Al Ahly (EGY) (2200)
Standings
Ahly 3 2 1 0 4 0 7
Zanaco 3 2 1 0 3 1 7
Wydad 3 1 0 2 2 3 3
Coton 3 0 0 3 1 6 0
Note: group winners and runners-up qualify for quarter-finals
CAF Champions League leading scorers
CAF Champions League leading scorers ahead of matchday 4:
6: Said (St George/ETH)
5: Ellafi (Al Ahly Tripoli/LBA), Al Madina (Al Merrikh/SUD)
4: Acosta (Etoile Sahel/TUN), Guikan (Port Louis/MRI), Sserunkuma (KCCA/UGA)
The post CAF Champions League fixtures, leading goalscorers appeared first on Vanguard News.
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!