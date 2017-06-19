CAF Champions League fixtures, leading goalscorers

CAF Champions League matchday 4 fixtures this week (times GMT):

Group A

Tuesday

At Omdurman, Sudan

Al Merrikh (SUD) v Ferroviario Beira (MOZ) (2000)

Wednesday

At Omdurman

Al Hilal (SUD) v Etoile Sahel (TUN) (1900)

Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

Etoile 3 2 1 0 8 2 7

Ferroviario 3 1 1 1 1 5 4

Hilal 3 0 3 0 2 2 3

Merrikh 3 0 1 2 2 4 1

Group B

Wednesday

At Sfax, Tunisia

Al Ahly Tripoli (LBA) v CAPS Utd (ZIM) (2000)

Note: fixture moved from Libya to Tunisia for security reasons

At Algiers

USM Alger (ALG) v Zamalek (EGY) (2100)

Standings

Zamalek 3 1 2 0 3 1 5

USM 3 1 1 1 5 3 4

Ahly Tripoli 3 1 1 1 4 5 4

CAPS 3 1 0 2 4 7 3

Group C

Tuesday

At Kinshasa

V Club (COD) v Saint George (ETH) (1400)

Wednesday

At Rades, Tunisia

Esperance (TUN) v Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA, holders) (2100)

Standings

Esperance 3 2 1 0 5 2 7

George 3 1 2 0 1 0 5

Sundowns 3 1 1 1 4 3 4

V Club 3 0 0 3 2 7 0

Group D

Wednesday

At Garoua, Cameroon

Coton Sport (CMR) v Zanaco (ZAM) (1400)

At Casablanca, Morocco

Wydad Casablanca (MAR) v Al Ahly (EGY) (2200)

Standings

Ahly 3 2 1 0 4 0 7

Zanaco 3 2 1 0 3 1 7

Wydad 3 1 0 2 2 3 3

Coton 3 0 0 3 1 6 0

Note: group winners and runners-up qualify for quarter-finals

CAF Champions League leading scorers

CAF Champions League leading scorers ahead of matchday 4:

6: Said (St George/ETH)

5: Ellafi (Al Ahly Tripoli/LBA), Al Madina (Al Merrikh/SUD)

4: Acosta (Etoile Sahel/TUN), Guikan (Port Louis/MRI), Sserunkuma (KCCA/UGA)

