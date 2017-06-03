CAF Champions League results
CAF Champions League matchday 3 results Saturday:
Group A
At Beira, Mozambique
Ferroviario Beira (MOZ) 1 (Antonio 67) Al Merrikh (SUD) 0
At Sousse, Tunisia
Etoile Sahel (TUN) v Al Hilal (SUD) (2145 GMT)
Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
Etoile 2 2 0 0 7 1 6
Ferroviario 3 1 1 1 1 5 4
Hilal 2 0 2 0 1 1 2
Merrikh 3 0 1 2 2 4 1
Group B
At Alexandria, Egypt
Zamalek (EGY) 1 (Mayuka 90+4) USM Alger (ALG) 1 (Chafai 30)
Played Friday
At Harare
CAPS Utd (ZIM) 2 (Pfumbidzai 87-pen, Zvirekwi 90) Al Ahly Tripoli (LBA) 4 (Derbali 17-pen, 81, Ablo 19, Allafi 25)
Standings
Zamalek 3 1 2 0 3 1 5
USM 3 1 1 1 5 3 4
Ahly Tripoli 3 1 1 1 4 5 4
CAPS 3 1 0 2 4 7 3
Group D
At Lusaka
Zanaco (ZAM) 2 (Sakala 9, Kitumbo 85) Coton Sport (CMR) 1 (Souleymanou 25)
Playing Sunday
At Alexandria
Al Ahly (EGY) v Wydad Casablanca (MAR) (2100 GMT)
Standings
Zanaco 3 2 1 0 3 1 7
Ahly 2 1 1 0 2 0 4
Wydad 2 1 0 1 2 1 3
Coton 3 0 0 3 1 6 0
Note: group winners and runners-up qualify for quarter-finals
The post CAF Champions League results appeared first on Vanguard News.
This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!