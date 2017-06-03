CAF Champions League results
CAF Champions League matchday 3 results Friday:
Group B
At Harare
CAPS Utd (ZIM) 2 (Pfumbidzai 87-pen, Zvirekwi 90) Al Ahly Tripoli (LBA) 4 (Derbali 17-pen, 81, Ablo 19, Allafi 25)
Playing later
At Alexandria, Egypt
Zamalek (EGY) v USM Alger (ALG) (2000 GMT)
Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
Zamalek 2 1 1 0 2 0 4
Ahly Tripoli 3 1 1 1 4 5 4
USM 2 1 0 1 4 2 3
CAPS 3 1 0 2 4 7 3
Group C
At Pretoria
Mamelodi Sundowns (RSA, holders) 1 (Vilakazi 21) Esperance (TUN) 2 (Khenissi 6, 90-pen)
Playing Sunday
At Addis Ababa
Saint George (ETH) v V Club (COD) (1300 GMT)
Standings
Esperance 3 2 1 0 5 2 7
Sundowns 3 1 1 1 4 3 4
George 2 0 2 0 0 0 2
V Club 2 0 0 2 2 6 0
Note: group winners and runners-up qualify for quarter-finals
