CAF Confederation Cup fixtures, leading goalscorers

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Sports

CAF Confederation Cup matchday 4 fixtures this week (times GMT):

Group A

Tuesday

At Port Harcourt, Nigeria

Rivers Utd (NGR) v Kampala Capital City Authority (UGA) (1500)

At Rades, Tunisia

Club Africain (TUN) v FUS Rabat (MAR) (2100)

Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)

FUS 3 2 0 1 5 2 6

KCCA 3 2 0 1 4 5 6

Africain 3 1 0 2 5 5 3

Rivers 3 1 0 2 3 5 3

Group B

Tuesday

At Algiers

Mouloudia Alger (ALG) v Mbabane Swallows (SWZ) (2100)

Wednesday

At Rustenburg, South Africa

Platinum Stars (RSA) v CS Sfaxien (TUN) (1700)

Standings

Sfaxien 3 2 0 1 5 2 6

Mouloudia 3 1 2 0 3 2 5

Swallows 3 1 1 1 4 3 4

Platinum 3 0 1 2 3 8 1

Group C

Tuesday

At Calulo, Angola

Recreativo Libolo (ANG) v Zesco Utd (ZAM) (1400)

At Obeid, Sudan

Al Hilal Obeid (SUD) v Smouha (EGY) (2000)

Standings

Zesco 3 2 0 1 2 1 6

Smouha 3 1 1 1 3 2 4

Hilal 3 1 1 1 2 2 4

Libolo 3 1 0 2 1 3 3

Group D

Tuesday

At Conakry

Horoya (GUI) v Mounana (GAB) (1600)

At Atteridgeville, South Africa

SuperSport Utd (RSA) v TP Mazembe (COD, holders) (1700)

Standings

SuperSport 3 1 2 0 9 7 5

Mazembe 3 1 2 0 5 3 5

Horoya 3 1 2 0 4 3 5

Mounana 3 0 0 3 3 8 0

Note: group winners and runners-up qualify for quarter-finals

 

CAF Confederation Cup leading scorers

CAF Confederation Cup leading scorers ahead of matchday 4:

7: Brockie (SuperSport Utd/RSA)

5: Aouadhi (CS Sfaxien/TUN), Chenihi (Club Africain/TUN), Ndzinisa (Mbabane Swallows/SWZ)

4: Nsibambi (KCCA/UGA)

