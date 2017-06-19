CAF Confederation Cup fixtures, leading goalscorers
CAF Confederation Cup matchday 4 fixtures this week (times GMT):
Group A
Tuesday
At Port Harcourt, Nigeria
Rivers Utd (NGR) v Kampala Capital City Authority (UGA) (1500)
At Rades, Tunisia
Club Africain (TUN) v FUS Rabat (MAR) (2100)
Standings (played, won, drawn, lost, goals for, goals against, points)
FUS 3 2 0 1 5 2 6
KCCA 3 2 0 1 4 5 6
Africain 3 1 0 2 5 5 3
Rivers 3 1 0 2 3 5 3
Group B
Tuesday
At Algiers
Mouloudia Alger (ALG) v Mbabane Swallows (SWZ) (2100)
Wednesday
At Rustenburg, South Africa
Platinum Stars (RSA) v CS Sfaxien (TUN) (1700)
Standings
Sfaxien 3 2 0 1 5 2 6
Mouloudia 3 1 2 0 3 2 5
Swallows 3 1 1 1 4 3 4
Platinum 3 0 1 2 3 8 1
Group C
Tuesday
At Calulo, Angola
Recreativo Libolo (ANG) v Zesco Utd (ZAM) (1400)
At Obeid, Sudan
Al Hilal Obeid (SUD) v Smouha (EGY) (2000)
Standings
Zesco 3 2 0 1 2 1 6
Smouha 3 1 1 1 3 2 4
Hilal 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
Libolo 3 1 0 2 1 3 3
Group D
Tuesday
At Conakry
Horoya (GUI) v Mounana (GAB) (1600)
At Atteridgeville, South Africa
SuperSport Utd (RSA) v TP Mazembe (COD, holders) (1700)
Standings
SuperSport 3 1 2 0 9 7 5
Mazembe 3 1 2 0 5 3 5
Horoya 3 1 2 0 4 3 5
Mounana 3 0 0 3 3 8 0
Note: group winners and runners-up qualify for quarter-finals
CAF Confederation Cup leading scorers
CAF Confederation Cup leading scorers ahead of matchday 4:
7: Brockie (SuperSport Utd/RSA)
5: Aouadhi (CS Sfaxien/TUN), Chenihi (Club Africain/TUN), Ndzinisa (Mbabane Swallows/SWZ)
4: Nsibambi (KCCA/UGA)
