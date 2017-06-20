Pages Navigation Menu

CAFCC: Eguma Labels Rivers United Vs KCCA 'Do Or Die' Clash

Complete Sports Nigeria

CAFCC: Eguma Labels Rivers United Vs KCCA 'Do Or Die' Clash
Complete Sports Nigeria
Rivers United Technical Manager, Stanley Eguma, has stated in clear terms that Tuesday's CAF Confederations Cup match against Ugandan league champions KCCA is a 'do or die' for The Pride of Rivers, Completesportsnigeria.com reports. Eguma's side …
