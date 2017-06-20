CAFCC: Eguma Labels Rivers United Vs KCCA ‘Do Or Die’ Clash – Complete Sports Nigeria
|
Complete Sports Nigeria
|
CAFCC: Eguma Labels Rivers United Vs KCCA 'Do Or Die' Clash
Complete Sports Nigeria
Rivers United Technical Manager, Stanley Eguma, has stated in clear terms that Tuesday's CAF Confederations Cup match against Ugandan league champions KCCA is a 'do or die' for The Pride of Rivers, Completesportsnigeria.com reports. Eguma's side …
CAF CONFED CUP: Rivers Utd in 'Do or Die' Clash with KCCA
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!