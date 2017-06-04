CAFCC: KCCA Coach Hails ‘Brilliant’ Win Vs Rivers United

By James Agberebi:

Kampala Capital City Authority of Uganda coach Mike Mutebi has showered plaudits on his team following their 2-1 home win against Nigeria’s Rivers United on matchday three of the CAF Confederation Cup on Saturday at Phillip Omondi Stadium.

One goal in each half from forward Derrick Nsibambi ensured KCCA FC won their second game in Group A to move joint top on six points, same as leaders FUS Rabat.

Rivers United’s goal was scored by Bolaji Sarkin.

“The performance was brilliant especially in the opening quarter of the game. We played like a team that wanted to win, dominating possession and that helped us to come out victorious,” Mutebi told KCCA official website.

“There was a clear indication of what we were playing. The movements from the back to the forwards, the transition, movements off the ball were smooth which means the playing culture is sinking.”

Mutebi however expressed concern about his team’s defensive lapses that have seen them continue to leak goals almost in every game on the continent.

“We still have to work on the way we defend. The way we commit schoolboy mistakes is unacceptable but I’m confident that will be worked upon with time,” he stated.

Rivers United will entertain KCCA in the reverse fixture on June 20 at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt.

