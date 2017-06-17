CAFCL: Ajayi Targets Away Win Over Wydad, Q/Finals Ticket

By Johnny Edward:

Al Ahly of Egypt striker Junior Ajayi is targeting an away win over Wydad Casablanca inTuesday's CAF Champions League game to qualify for the quarter-finals of the competition, reports Completesportsnigeria.com.

Nigerian star Ajayi, who is poised to make his fifth appearance in the competition this season, scored his second goal of the campaign in the reverse fixture a fortnight ago which ended 2-0 in his side's favour.

The former Nigeria U-23s striker is wary of the threat the Moroccan side pose on their home ground but he remains confident of an outright win.

Ajayi told Completesportsnigeria.com: "It's going to be tough on their ground but the team's focus is to win and qualify for the quarter-finals."

The Egyptian side, who were recently crowned Premier League champions currently top Group D with seven points with a superior goal difference over second placed Zanaco and they are four points ahead of Wydad Casablanca, who are third in the standings with three points from three games.

Cameroonian club Coton Sport are fourth with no points from their opening three games.

