Calabar man rapes 13-year-old girl, infects her with HIV

The Cross River State Command has arrested a certain Edet James Asuquo for allegedly raping and infecting a 13-year-old girl with Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV). The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Hafiz Inuwa, on Tuesday said Asuquo has been charged to court. Inuwa said Aauquo confessed that he was aware of his HIV status and […]

