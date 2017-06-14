Calling All ‘Doctor Who’ Fans – You’re Going To Dig This New Spin-Off Series [Video]

“Class” is in session – at least for all you Doctor Who fans.

If you are a part of the classic science-fiction series’ cult following, then you should know all about Coal Hill School.

First making its name in the series back in 1963, it has since made a reoccurring appearance and now has its very own spin-off show, called Class – although the school’s name has been updated to Coal Hill Academy.

The story focuses on five students and various staff members at the academy who are tasked by the Twelfth Doctor to deal with alien threats. Of course, all the while they are trying to deal with their personal lives, too.

So between the day-to-day adventures of the students coping with intrusions from space and time, coupled with the show’s dark tones and dramatic music, fans should be stoked.

Cue the trailer:

You saw that cheeky appearance by Peter Capaldi, didn’t you? Apparently there are a few more and, as a Showmax subscriber, you’ll be able to watch the series before it launches anywhere else in South Africa.

Released on Monday, June 12, you can pop over here to sign up so that your binge can happen this evening.

It’s a pleasure.

Priced in rands, you don’t need a credit card to start streaming. You can buy prepaid vouchers, pay with your Smart Shopper points, FNB eBucks vouchers, Standard Bank UCount Vouchers, or ABSA Rewards Vouchers .

Bonus: if you’re still signed up with DStv, you can even add Showmax to your account. Boom.

If you need a further nudge, pop over here to read about some of Showmax’s other perks.

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

