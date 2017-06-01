Pages Navigation Menu

Calls for Buhari’s resignation over ill-health wrong – Bode George

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Olabode George, on Thursday faulted calls by some politicians on President Mohammed Buhari to resign over his ill-health. George faulted the calls while speaking with some journalists in Lagos, describing them as wrong and inflammatory. He said it was inhumane of anyone to pressure the president…

