Camera industry shows more signs of life in latest sales numbers

After five years of decline, 2017 is looking up for camera companies as the industry stabilizes based on the latest CIPA data. Interchangeable lens cameras continue to fuel a majority of the growth.

The post Camera industry shows more signs of life in latest sales numbers appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

