Cameroon Goal Scorer, Anguissa: 1-1 Not Result We Wanted Vs Australia, Now We Must Beat Germany

Indomitable Lions of Cameroon star Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa who was his team's goal scorer and man-of-the-match on Thursday evening in their 2017 FIFA Confederations Cup matchday-2 against Australia, says that the Indomitable Lions worked hard for a win before and during that Group B clash that ended 1-1, and admits that they are now hard-pressed to beat Germany in their final group match if they must progress to the semi-finals.

Anguissa gave Hugo Broos' men the lead on the stroke of half-time, although a penalty from captain Mark Milligan earned Australia a share of the spoils – a result that did little for either team's prospects of progressing from Group B.

Anguissa told FIFA.com that Cameroon had spotted a potential weakness in how Ryan seeks to defend the room left by the high line in front of him.

This space was exploited by the Marseille midfielder on the end of Michael Ngadeu's lofted throughball.

He said: "On the video we saw that their goalkeeper was playing very forward. So when the ball came I only had to touch it."

Cameroon passed up a host of chances after Australia levelled, with striker Vincent Aboubakar enduring an awful afternoon in front of goal.

"We had opportunities, so did they and then luck wasn't on our side," Zambo Anguissa said. "It's part of football and we live with it.

"Frankly, yes, I am quite disappointed because we had the means to win that match. We started well, we opened the scoring but then there was disorganisation. It's our fault.

"There is one more game against Germany. There will be pressure, but it is our job. We will do everything we can to win against Germany."

The Germany versus Cameroon game comes up on Sunday at the Fisht stadium in Sochi. The game will hold simultaneously with the Chile versus Australia tie at the Spartak stadium, Moscow.

