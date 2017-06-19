Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cameroon vs Chile: We will bounce back – Hugo Broos

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Head coach of Cameroon, Hugo Broos, has said his team will put up a better performance in the next game, after a 2-0 defeat to Chile at the Confederations Cup on Sunday. Two late goals from Arturo Vidal and Eduardo Vargas, saw the African champions lose their first game at the tournament. Broos said in […]

Cameroon vs Chile: We will bounce back – Hugo Broos

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.