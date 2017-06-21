Cameroon will be a hard nut to crack – Adepoju

Former Super Eagles attacking midfielder, Mutiu Adepoju, has cautioned the players and technical crew of the Super Eagles to be wary of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon when both teams clash in a double header World Cup qualifying encounter in August, if the team has any dream of snatching the lone ticket in their 2018 World cup qualifying group.

Adepoju noted that the form the Central African country displayed in their Confederation Cup match against Chile on Sunday should give any opposing team a source of concern and at such, the Eagles must put in extra efforts if they must come home with a favourable result in the 2018 World Cup qualifier

“Recall that the Cameroonian side have been together since they played against Morocco in the AFCON qualifier about a week ago, this cohesion has affected their team positively as was evident in their match against Chile, though they lost that match you could see that they played as a team with focus.

“That team has been in terrific form since they won the African Nations Cup as they last week also defeated Morocco in the AFCON qualifier. This is in contrast to what was witnessed in Uyo against South Africa. So I urge the players and technical crew of the Eagles to approach the matches against Cameroon with all seriousness by calling for early camping and inviting the right players.

“I am saying this because if we allow the Cameroonians to slip away with a draw here and they eventually get a win at home, it automatically means that the group will be thrown open, and anything can then happen.

