Cameroonian soldiers block highway, call for wages to be paid

No fewer than fifty armed Cameroonian soldiers demanding unpaid salaries briefly blocked off a major highway in the north of Cameroon on Sunday morning, an army source and the government said. The soldiers, who were at the end of a tour near the border with Chad in Cameroon’s Far North region, demanded two years’ worth […]

