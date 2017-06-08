CAN seeks immediate arrest, prosecution of sponsors

• ACF holds emergency meeting

The northern chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of those behind the move.The body, which condemned the action in a statement yesterday in Kaduna by its Publicity Secretary, Reverend Joseph Hayab, noted: “It is very sad to read that a short-sighted and ignorant group from our region is calling on Igbo to leave the north before October. Such call is evil and a threat to national security and unity.”

Hayab went on: ““The leaders of this group and their sponsors should be arrested and prosecuted immediately. If we may ask, which north do they claimed to be speaking for?

“We are northerners and cannot recall any meeting where such decision was taken and we will never support or encourage anyone to champion such an evil idea. What our country needs today is unity and progress, and not a threat from people who do not know and understand the positive contributions and sacrifices our parents and many people have made to keep this country united.

“The police should arrest them now without delay as they are enemies of Nigeria.”The Christian body stated that “we are appealing to peace-loving northerners, irrespective of tribes and religions, to come out to condemn and disassociate themselves from this group that wants to plunge this nation into confusion.”

Also yesterday, the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF) held an emergency meeting in Kaduna to address the crisis. Contacted on phone, its National Publicity Secretary, Alhaji Muhammad Ibrahim Biu, said:“ Right now we are holding a serious meeting. I will call you back later.” A promise, he failed to honour as at press time.

