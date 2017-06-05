Pages Navigation Menu

CAN won’t intervene in Lagos state Chaplain face off with the state’s first lady

Posted on Jun 5, 2017

The face off between the wife of Lagos State governor, Mrs Bolanle Ambode, and the chaplain of Lagos State chapel, Reverend Femi Taiwo will not be intervened by the headquaters of the Christian Association of Nigeria, according to the President, Dr Supo Ayokunle. Ayokunle said there was no way CAN headquarters would intervene in a …

