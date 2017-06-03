Canadian government calls for continued dialogue with Boko Haram, others

The Canadian government has called for continued use of dialogue in the north east and other conflict zones across the country in other to achieve peace and security as well as protect the lives and human rights of all Nigerians.

It noted that the successful release of 106 of the abducted Chibok schoolgirls is a powerful demonstration of the importance of dialogue in bringing about positive change during a horrible and violent conflict.

Meanwhile, the federal government has called on members of the Boko Haram sect to drop their arms and embrace dialogue. Speaking at the handing over of kits by the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) to the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development for the released Chibok girls yesterday, Canadian High Commissioner to Nigeria, His Excellency, Christopher Thornley said that Canada is to provide about $27.35million to UN agencies and NGO partners in the North East.

According to him, this includes $2million provided to UNFPA to support Chibok girls as well as its interventions in the north east which have helped 200,000 women and girls who are survivors or at risk of gender based violence.

Also speaking, Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajia Aisha Alhassan noted that negotiations are still going on to secure the release of the remaining Chibok girls and urged members of the Boko Haram sect to embrace dialogue with government and shed their swords for permanent peace in the north East.

