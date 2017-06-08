Candidates who missed exam: JACE vows to prevail on JAMB for resit – Vanguard

Pages Navigation Menu

Candidates who missed exam: JACE vows to prevail on JAMB for resit

Candidates who missed exam: JACE vows to prevail on JAMB for resit
THE Joint Action Coalition on Education (JACE) in Lagos said it will prevail on authorities of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to ensure candidates who missed their examination will resit the exam. JAMB-CBT-Centre. JACE which
