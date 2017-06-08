Candidates who missed exam: JACE vows to prevail on JAMB for resit

By Dayo Adesulu

THE Joint Action Coalition on Education (JACE) in Lagos said it will prevail on authorities of the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to ensure candidates who missed their examination will resit the exam.

JACE which monitors educational issues in Nigeria, is a body of civil organizations drawing membership from NGOs, professional bodies and pressure groups across Nigeria.

Speaking during a press briefing at Ogba, its South West Zonal Coordinator, Mr. Ayokunle Adumashin, said, “With the reports that some candidates slated to write their examination on the first Saturday of the UTME but failed to do so due to some technical reasons, we shall prevail on JAMB for their resit.”

He said that after JACE monitored 75 per cent of the 624 designated examination centres across the country, it discovered that candidates were technophobia in their usage of computer to write examination.

While some students were calling for reversal to paper pencil test examination during last Saturday’s examination due to system failures, JACE stated that the suggestion will not help the country in the comity of nations

Adumashin said: “Secondary schools should rather improve on exposing students to ICT so that the country can get to a stage where candidates do not experience cyberphobia or fear of computer or technology. Parents must on their part spare no efforts to ensure they have familiarized their children with contemporary technology and trends before they complete secondary school.”

According to Adumashin, students’ knowledge of ICT will help them minimize the potentials for the children struggling with technophobia at decisive points in their lives.

While lauding the board for the introduction of computer based test and CCTV in the conduct of the unified tertiary examinations, JACE added that it will further reduce the incidents of malpractices.

Meanwhile, when Vanguard monitored the UTME last Saturday, it discovered that CCTV were not installed in many centres in Lagos and Imo states. This was contrary to the promise made by JAMB registrar, Professor Ishaq Oloyede, that CCTV will be mounted at 624 examination centres to record incidence at every centre.

The post Candidates who missed exam: JACE vows to prevail on JAMB for resit appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

