Candidates with integrity issues warned by IEBC
The Star, Kenya
The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission has warned that it will ensure the law on integrity is complied with when clearing candidates for the August 8 polls. The caution may send shockwaves among candidates with questionable integrity who …
