Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Captain Mahama to be buried June 9 – Starr 103.5 FM

Posted on Jun 4, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Starr 103.5 FM

Captain Mahama to be buried June 9
Starr 103.5 FM
The late Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama will be laid to rest on Friday, June 9, 2017, the family has announced. Head of the family Zakaria Ahmed at a press conference Saturday said their fallen son will be buried in the Military Cemetery in Accra after
12 year old involved in Captain Mahama's lynching arrestedYEN.COM.GH
Captain Maxwell Mahama: “I Wanted To Fly And Save Him But Jesus 'Whatsapped' Me To Stop” – Bishop ObinimBuzzNigeria.com

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.