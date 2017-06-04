Captain Mahama to be buried June 9 – Starr 103.5 FM
Captain Mahama to be buried June 9
The late Captain Maxwell Adam Mahama will be laid to rest on Friday, June 9, 2017, the family has announced. Head of the family Zakaria Ahmed at a press conference Saturday said their fallen son will be buried in the Military Cemetery in Accra after …
