Car ‘ploughs into 20 people on London Bridge’ – Daily Mail

Car 'ploughs into 20 people on London Bridge'
A white van has reportedly ploughed into 20 people in a suspected 'terror attack' on London Bridge station, amid reports of 'rapid gunfire'. There are unconfirmed reports that least seven people have been stabbed as witnesses told of bodies 'strewn' on
Casualties after London Bridge 'knife and van incident'BBC News
London Bridge: Van mows down pedestrians, witness saysCNN
Van drives into crowd of pedestrians on London Bridge; injuries reportedLos Angeles Times
Sky News –The Australian –The Independent –Telegraph.co.uk
all 280 news articles »

