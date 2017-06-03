Car ‘ploughs into 20 people on London Bridge’ – Daily Mail
Daily Mail
Car 'ploughs into 20 people on London Bridge'
Daily Mail
A white van has reportedly ploughed into 20 people in a suspected 'terror attack' on London Bridge station, amid reports of 'rapid gunfire'. There are unconfirmed reports that least seven people have been stabbed as witnesses told of bodies 'strewn' on …
Casualties after London Bridge 'knife and van incident'
London Bridge: Van mows down pedestrians, witness says
Van drives into crowd of pedestrians on London Bridge; injuries reported
