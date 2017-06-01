CAR tops list of ‘world’s most neglected’ crises – Aljazeera.com
|
Aljazeera.com
|
CAR tops list of 'world's most neglected' crises
Aljazeera.com
Norwegian aid agency says displaced Africans receive least economic and political support, as well as media attention. 01 Jun 2017 08:33 GMT. Listen to this page using ReadSpeaker. 0; All Social. Listen to this page using ReadSpeaker. 0; All Social.
The world's most neglected displacement crises
Crisis? What crisis? World ignores displaced Africans – aid agency
World ignores plight of Africans fleeing conflict: NGO
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!