CAR tops list of ‘world’s most neglected’ crises – Aljazeera.com

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Aljazeera.com

CAR tops list of 'world's most neglected' crises
Norwegian aid agency says displaced Africans receive least economic and political support, as well as media attention. 01 Jun 2017 08:33 GMT.
The world's most neglected displacement crisesNorwegian Refugee Council
Crisis? What crisis? World ignores displaced Africans – aid agencyCNBCAfrica.com
World ignores plight of Africans fleeing conflict: NGODaily Mail
Independent Online –Caj News Africa –ReliefWeb –Tolerance.ca
all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

