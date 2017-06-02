Pages Navigation Menu

Carlos Pena Set To Become Rangers Third Summer Signing

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Football, News, Sports | 0 comments

Carlos Pena has arrived in Glasgow as he aims to become Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha‘s third summer signing.

Carlos Pena landed in Scotland on Friday ahead of his proposed move to Ibrox, with the 27-year-old expected to follow Ryan Jack and Bruno Alves in joining Caixinha’s team.

Reports in Mexico claim Pena has agreed a three-year deal although the Gers must secure a work permit for the Chivas player

Pena can play as a holding midfielder or in a more attacking role.

Pena has won 19 caps for his country and played in the 2014 World Cup but he has not played international football for almost two years, meaning he must get the backing of a panel convened by the Scottish Football Association.

Pena joined Chivas from Leon in December 2015, but he was loaned back to his former club a year later

