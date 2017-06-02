Carlos Pena Set To Become Rangers Third Summer Signing

Carlos Pena has arrived in Glasgow as he aims to become Rangers boss Pedro Caixinha‘s third summer signing.

Carlos Pena landed in Scotland on Friday ahead of his proposed move to Ibrox, with the 27-year-old expected to follow Ryan Jack and Bruno Alves in joining Caixinha’s team.

Reports in Mexico claim Pena has agreed a three-year deal although the Gers must secure a work permit for the Chivas player

Pena can play as a holding midfielder or in a more attacking role.

Pena has won 19 caps for his country and played in the 2014 World Cup but he has not played international football for almost two years, meaning he must get the backing of a panel convened by the Scottish Football Association.

Pena joined Chivas from Leon in December 2015, but he was loaned back to his former club a year later

The post Carlos Pena Set To Become Rangers Third Summer Signing appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

