Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Carpool Karaoke With Ed Sheeran Is Surprisingly Entertaining [Video]

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Entertainment, Video | 0 comments

I don’t care much about Ed Sheeran, but he does come across as pretty likeable in most interviews.

He’s kinda normal, I guess, although that’s probably an image carefully cultivated by the massive PR team that monitor his every move.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Whatever – the fact remains that he can be a pretty good laugh.

Bonus – there’s even a story about him smashing a golf ball out of Justin Bieber’s mouth when he was pissed.

Good stuff, chaps, but I’ll give you a run for your money on the ‘stuffing chocolate treats in your mouth’ challenge any day of the week.

[source:rollingstone]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.