Carragher: Liverpool Need Top Class Signings To Challenge For EPL

Former Liverpool player, Jamie Carragher believes quality signings is what the Reds need to challenge for the 2017-18 EPL.

Liverpool challenged for the league last season, but fell some way off, after poor outings against clubs tagged as small, as they finished fourth on the log.

However, the Reds were spectacular against top teams and Carragher believes what is needed to make it to the next stage is quality signings.

“The actual team, the XI, could go up against anyone, we saw that in the big games with some great results in those games,” Carragher told the official Liverpool website.

“But over the season, especially around Christmas and January, it was evident that the squad was not big enough or strong enough. That needs adding to.

“But rather than just adding players to the squad, you want to add players to the team. If you add three or four players and they go straight into the first XI, three or four of those who were playing week in, week out last season go to the bench.

“It makes the bench a lot stronger and your team a lot stronger. It is not just numbers. It is about getting the right quality that can go straight into the team.”

