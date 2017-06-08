Pages Navigation Menu

Carte Blanche producer shot and killed in Joburg robbery

Independent Online

Carte Blanche producer shot and killed in Joburg robbery
Independent Online
Johannesburg – Carte Blanche producer Johann Botha was killed on Thursday night in an armed robbery at the Zebra Inn in Johannesburg's Maboneng District. The owner of the restaurant was also killed in the robbery. Tell a friend. Picture: Facebook/Johan …
Television presenter killed in Maboneng robberyDRUM Magazine

all 22 news articles

