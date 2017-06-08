Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cash boost for Eagles as World Cup bonus is paid – Vanguard

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Vanguard

Cash boost for Eagles as World Cup bonus is paid
Vanguard
Super Eagles have received a massive cash boost after they were paid a win bonus of $5,000-a-man for last year's World Cup win in Zambia, officials have disclosed. Super Eagles. The Eagles soared past Zambia 2-1 in Ndola in October. They have now …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.