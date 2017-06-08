Pages Navigation Menu

Cash boost for Eagles as World Cup bonus is paid

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Sports

Super Eagles have received a massive cash boost after they were paid a win bonus of $5,000-a-man for last year’s World Cup win in Zambia, officials have disclosed.

Super Eagles

The Eagles soared past Zambia 2-1 in Ndola in October.

They have now been paid according to president of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Amaju Pinnick.

“I can confirm to you that the team have been paid the bonus for the Zambia match,” Pinnick said  Wednesday morn-ing.

“We are now looking at the appearance fees for the friendlies against Senegal and Togo.”

The Eagles are entitled to $2000 each as appearance fee for a friendly.

The players will be paid $5,000-a-man if they beat South Africa on Saturday in Uyo.

 

