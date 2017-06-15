Cassava bread initiative can generate N255bn annually – Association – The Nation Newspaper
Cassava bread initiative can generate N255bn annually – Association
The Nation Newspaper
The Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria says the revival of the cassava bread initiative is capable of injecting about N255 billion into the country's economy every year. Mr Joseph Ubah, the Publicity Secretary of the association, said …
