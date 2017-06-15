Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cassava bread initiative can generate N255bn annually – Association – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Cassava bread initiative can generate N255bn annually – Association
The Nation Newspaper
The Association of Master Bakers and Caterers of Nigeria says the revival of the cassava bread initiative is capable of injecting about N255 billion into the country's economy every year. Mr Joseph Ubah, the Publicity Secretary of the association, said
High cost of flour hits bakers hard, 1m out of jobP.M. News

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.