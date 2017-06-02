Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Cassper Nyovest Reacts To Female Fan’s Offer Of Licking His B’ooty Hole

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Talk about crazy things music fans can do, and this is one of them. South African rapper, Cassper Nyovest had reacted to a rather weird offer his female fan made on Twitter. The female fan who has been identified as Yumz Sithole on her Tuesday tweet, disclosed that she loves the rapper and even went …

The post Cassper Nyovest Reacts To Female Fan’s Offer Of Licking His B’ooty Hole appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.