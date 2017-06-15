Cassper set to meet with US DJ Charlemagne while in NYC – Channel 24
|
Channel 24
|
Cassper set to meet with US DJ Charlemagne while in NYC
Channel 24
Johannesburg – After announcing that he will be making his way to New York in August, Cassper is already making plans to meet with some big names while in the American State. The rapper tweeted US radio personality Charlamagne about a sitting down …
This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!