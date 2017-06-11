Catholic archbishop renews calls for true federalism

By Olayinka Latona

THE Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins has renewed his call on President Muhammadu Buhari to urgently consider restructuring Nigeria on the path of true federalism.

Addressing journalists on the state of the nation during a press briefing organised to mark 58th birthday anniversary at the Holy Cross Cathedral, Lagos, the archbishop said that the way the country is currently being run, would stifle development, adding that Nigeria needs both political and fiscal federalism for rapid development.

In his words: “Recently, I did join my voice to those calling for the restructuring of this country. Judging from the fact that restructuring was one of the major promises made by the APC government during its campaign ahead of the 2015 presidential elections, one wonders why nothing concrete has been done in this direction. Let me reiterate here that I still believe that a major restructuring of this country to ensure true federalism as both the name and the constitution of our country connote, is the right way to go.

“No meaningful progress can be expected as long as the current structure in which the constituent parts of the federation still subsist as if they were appendages of the federal government.

“Most of the states in the present configuration of the nation were a creation of military fiat and depend on Abuja for monthly allocations. Notwithstanding the huge financial support they receive from federal government, many of them have not been able to pay workers’ salaries for months. How long will we force this unwilling donkey to drink from the river?” he asked.

Continuing, the cleric stated that Nigeria’s democracy was costly, and has contributed to the current financial crisis rocking the nation. “We have said it times without number that our current democratic experience is very expensive and somewhat lopsided. I want to urge the federal government to therefore do the needful before the expiration of its present tenure. They should look beyond political expediency and the interest of a few individuals who would prefer that things remain the way it is,” he said.

The bishop also frowned at the state of the economy and said we have no justifiable reason for continuing to be in this state of recession that we are have found ourselves in. He added that the country had tallied at the threshold of recession and hence prime attention must be given to the nation’s economy.

