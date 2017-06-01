Pages Navigation Menu

Catholic Bishop allegedly commits suicide in Cameroon (photos)

The Archbishop of Bafia, Cameroon, Mgr Jean Marie Benoît Balla is reported to have committed suicide in the Sanaga River around the Ebebda Bridge. A search was launched for his body after the Bishop’s land cruiser jeep with registration plate number CE 9503V was found on the Ebebda bridge yesterday afternoon- about 90km from Yaounde. A note was found […]

