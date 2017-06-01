Catholic Bishop blames Nigeria’s challenges on greed

Bishop of Lafia Catholic Diocese, Rev. Dr. Matthew Ishaya Audu has blamed the daunting challenges facing Nigeria on greed and lack of conscience by persons in leadership positions, saying such attitudes account for the country’s low level of development. The bishop, who spoke at the grand finale of the fifth anniversary celebration of the St. […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

