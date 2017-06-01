Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Catholic bishop missing, suicide note found in car – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in World | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Catholic bishop missing, suicide note found in car
NAIJ.COM
NAIJ.com gathered that a Catholic bishop is suspected to have jumped off a bridge to kill himself after a suicide note was found in his car. According to reports from the Sanaga Maritime Division in Cameroon, the bishop of Bafia diocese in Centre
Archbishop commits suicide by jumping into RiverDaily Post Nigeria
What Cameroonian Archbishop Wrote In Suicide Note Before Jumping Into LagoonNigerian Bulletin
Bishop Balla's close aides hint on psychological traumaJournalducameroun.com – English – (press release) (registration)

all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.