Catholic Bishop of Ahiara saga: Apologize or face the music – Pope warns Nigerian priests

Pope Francis has demanded apology from defiant Nigerian priests for refusing to recognize Bishop Peter Ebere Okpaleke as Bishop of Ahiara, years after his appointment. Bishop Okpaleke was appointed Bishop of Ahiara by then-Pope Benedict XVI in 2012 but has been unable to take control of the diocese because of protests by the majority of […]

