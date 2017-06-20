Catholic bishops caution IEBC on ballot tender – Daily Nation
|
Daily Nation
|
Catholic bishops caution IEBC on ballot tender
Daily Nation
IEBC chief executive Ezra Chiloba (right) and chairman Wafula Chebukati. They have been advised to cancel the ballot tender if there is no agreement among political players. FILE PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NATION MEDIA GROUP …
