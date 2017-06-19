CBN and high interest rates 1.3m teachers – Nigeria Today
Vanguard
CBN and high interest rates 1.3m teachers
Nigeria Today
The high interest rates charged by banks and other financial institutions have become an albatross for businesses and the Nigerian economy. The Senate, therefore, spoke the mind of many Nigerians, last week, when it said the rates had become a “yoke …
Business survival is inconceivable with high interest rates
