CBN gov bags Zik Prize

THE Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, was on Sunday night bestowed with the prestigious award for professional leadership.

According to the Zik Prize committee, the award was bestowed on Emefiele for his leadership role as reflected in the various measures introduced by the CBN leading to appreciation of the naira, increased food production and employment generation.

The CBN governor who was variously described as humble, patriotic and courageous, had exhibited dexterity and resilience in managing the economy in the turbulence of recession.

The committee noted that: “Emefiele’s singular courage, commitment and nationalist passion led to the conception and implementation of the CBN Anchor borrowers programme (ABP).”

