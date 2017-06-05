CBN injects $190m into FOREX market

Relentless to achieve convergence of rates between the interbank and Bureau de Change segments of the foreign exchange market (FOREX), the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has injected another 190 million dollars into the market. The acting Director, Corporate Communications, CBN, Mr Isaac Okorafor, in a statement on Monday in Abuja, said 100 million dollars was offered as wholesale interventions and 50 million dollars was allocated to the Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) FOREX window. He said that 40 million dollars was also allocated to accommodate customers requiring FOREX for business, Personal Travel Allowances, tuition and medical fees.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

